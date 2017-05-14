Carol Newhouse, the wife of 4th District U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, died in a Seattle hospital following a long battle with cancer.

Carol Newhouse, the wife of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, died Friday at a hospital in Seattle after a long battle with cancer.

The 4th District congressman’s office confirmed his wife’s death in a release late Saturday.

“Carol was a strong, beautiful, and loving mother, wife, and friend,” said the statement from Newhouse’s office. “Carol’s sparkling wit and joyful countenance will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family is grateful for the patience, support, and prayers of so many and requests privacy during this time of grieving.”

Newhouse, 62, had been battling cancer for several years, according to an update the congressman posted on his Facebook page last month.

In the post, he wrote that he’d learned just over a year ago that the medication his wife was on was no longer effective and that she had been undergoing chemotherapy since February. He also mentioned recent complications, which led to his decision to spend more time with loved ones.

“I need to be with my family as we face this challenge together,” wrote Newhouse, who earlier this month missed the House vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act in order to be at his wife’s side at the hospital.

Survivors include her husband and two adult children. Dan and Carol Newhouse would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.

Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. The funeral home’s website indicates the services will be private.