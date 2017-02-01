The 64-year-old man was wearing a wet suit and life jacket when he was found.

BREMERTON — Searchers have recovered the body of a Kitsap County man who went missing during a kayak trip off the Kitsap Peninsula.

The Kitsap Sun reports that the wife of 64-year-old Lance Kahn reported him missing at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, four hours after he left his home in a kayak apparently heading south toward Bremerton.

The U.S. Coast Guard says his body was found about 11 p.m. The circumstances of his death weren’t immediately known. He was wearing a wet suit and life jacket.