The body was found after South Kitsap Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a tugboat grounded with its motor running.

BREMERTON — Searchers have found a man’s body several hours after a boat ran aground near Port Orchard.

The Kitsap Sun reports the body was discovered Tuesday floating near rocks along Navy Yard Highway.

U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search afterward, finding the man’s body at about 1:30 p.m.

The man’s name has not been released.