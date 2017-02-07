The body was found after South Kitsap Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a tugboat grounded with its motor running.

Share story

By
 

BREMERTON — Searchers have found a man’s body several hours after a boat ran aground near Port Orchard.

The Kitsap Sun reports the body was discovered Tuesday floating near rocks along Navy Yard Highway.

South Kitsap Fire & Rescue personnel responded to a report of a tugboat grounded with its motor running Tuesday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities launched a search afterward, finding the man’s body at about 1:30 p.m.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The man’s name has not been released.

The Associated Press