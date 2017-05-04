An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to confirm the 12-year-old’s cause of death.

BELLINGHAM — Police say a Bellingham boy has died from injuries he suffered on Sunday in an apparent rope swing accident.

The Bellingham Herald reports 12-year-old Benny Capp died Wednesday at Seattle Children’s hospital after a family member found him hanging from a rope swing outside a house.

Police say firefighters performed CPR and were able to find his pulse before he went to the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday to confirm the cause of death.

Earlier this week police said the incident appeared to be a tragic accident.

Counselors were available to students at Kulshan Middle School.

Principal Meagan Dawson said in an email to parents Thursday that “Benny was a wonderful, humorous and energetic boy who had such a positive impact on our school.”