Vying for millions of dollars in prize funding, the cities of Arlington and Darrington are pitted against seven other finalists in the America’s Best Communities competition. Three winners will be selected Wednesday. First place will receive $3 million, second place will be awarded $2 million and third place will get $1 million.

In 2014 and still recovering from the effects of the Oso landslide, the two Snohomish County towns combined efforts in entering the competition.

Structured in stages, the competition has awarded advancing communities grant funding at each step.

When Arlington and Darrington were named finalists last year, the communities were given $100,000 to complete a revitalization plan.

Among the ideas Arlington and Darrington pitched:

• Installing wireless hot spots to expand local broadband service

• Hiring a consultant to boost downtown retail businesses

• Giving resources to youth councils

• Buying scientific equipment for students in the Glacier Peak Institute, a field program designed to educate about ecological health and environmental restoration

• Giving grants to landowners for “beautification projects“

• Creating temporary parks in downtown parking spaces

• Creating maps and promotional materials for outdoor recreation and tourism

The eight finalists will present their completed projects in a live broadcast Wednesday on the America’s Best Communities Facebook page. Then, winners will be announced.

Frontier Communications, Dish Network, CoBank and the Weather Channel sponsored the competition.