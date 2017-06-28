Around $30 million in money planned for services for the homeless has been put out for competitive bidding.

Ten years since the last competitive bidding round, the Seattle Human Services Department on Wednesday issued a request for proposals for about $30 million in services for homeless people.

Seattle spends about $50 million annually to fund dozens of nonprofits and other organizations that provide services to the homeless. The remaining $20 million has already been bid out or is being applied to services like hygiene centers that do not fall under the new performance criteria being implemented by the city, officials said.

Speaking at a Wednesday news conference, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray called it “shocking” that a decade was allowed to go by before the city rebid the contracts, which in previous years were nominally monitored for performance.

The request reflects two consultant reports commissioned by Murray calling on officials to prioritize approaches shown to both prevent homelessness and move people living without shelter into permanent housing.

The money will be spread across seven different categories, with substantial increases in the amounts devoted to permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing programs.

About half will go toward emergency shelters and day centers, while one-quarter has been scheduled to go toward homeless prevention and outreach programs.

Providers will be selected based on a work plan and performance for the first six months of 2017.

Each will be graded on a complicated set of performance criteria the city, King County and United Way adopted last year. Providers will be awarded extra points for meeting both the performance minimums and systemwide targets.

Catherine Lester, human-services department director, said the city also will prioritize programs that address racial disparities in the region’s homeless population.

Officials will place more emphasis on programs that can demonstrate an ability to divert African-American and American Indian people from homelessness.

“We’re interested in organizations that have demonstrated a commitment and ability to address performance targets tied to those groups,” Lester said.

The city plans to award the contracts by Nov. 27.