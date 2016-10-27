A woman in Portland said she meant to pick up a friend’s car instead.

PORTLAND — A Portland woman says her red Subaru was stolen from her driveway — and then reappeared with an apology note and gas money.

Erin Hatzi tells The Oregonian that her husband noticed the missing Subaru Impreza on Tuesday night and she posted security camera stills on Facebook, asking for help finding her car.

Police caught a woman returning the vehicle to Hatzi’s driveway Wednesday evening. The accidental thief had instructions from a friend to pick up a different red Subaru in Hatzi’s neighborhood and returned when the friend said it wasn’t her car.

Police told Hatzi that some older Subaru keys are interchangeable, making it easy for the woman to make off with the wrong car.