Protests continued around the country — and internationally — over the weekend. On Saturday, one person was shot at an anti-Trump rally in Portland.

PORTLAND — Immigrants, their advocates and others opposing a Donald Trump presidency continued to protest across the country on Sunday, speaking out against the president-elect’s support of deportation and other measures.

Police in Portland arrested 71 protesters on Saturday and Sunday morning after several days of demonstrations.

Television footage on Sunday night showed dozens of chanting but peaceful marchers moving through downtown streets.

After Election Day last week, more than 4,000 protesters marched in Portland. The protest escalated after some demonstrators smashed windows, spray-painted buildings and set a dumpster on fire, culminating with officers firing rubber-baton rounds and arresting at least 26 people who refused to disperse.

Early Saturday, one person was shot by a man who had gotten into a confrontation with a demonstrator, Portland police said. Two teens were arrested in connection with the shooting. The victim is expected to survive.

UPDATE #2 – Man Injured in Shooting at Protest on the Morrison Bridge – Suspect Fled Area … https://t.co/3e13MvXhQS pic.twitter.com/FpNPDsrT52 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 13, 2016

Meanwhile on Sunday, marchers in Seattle gathered at Cal Anderson park, then — escorted by police — moved downtown to Westlake Park. No arrests were reported during the peaceful protest.

In Manhattan, more than 1,000 protesters carried signs in English and Spanish saying things like “Hate won’t make us great,” and chanted, “We are here to stay.”

It was the latest in days of demonstrations across the country, and even throughout the world. Other protests were held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia and more cities.

Several hundred protesters Sunday marched around Philadelphia’s City Hall and then down Market Street to Independence Mall, carrying signs and chanting “Donald Trump has got to go!” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

In Los Angeles, a few hundred people gathered outside CNN’s Los Angeles headquarters, and in San Francisco, hundreds of people, including many families with children, marched from Golden Gate Park to Ocean Beach chanting “Love trumps hate!” By nightfall, a few hundred people marched across downtown San Francisco’s main street, blocking traffic at an intersection when they held a sit-down protest.

Elsewhere in California, about 800 people marched through Sacramento and thousands of others formed a human chain around the nearly 3.5-mile perimeter of Oakland’s Lake Merritt. Rallies in Oakland have at times become unruly, but those who came to the lake held hands and chanted, “We reject the president-elect.”

Demonstrations also took place internationally. On Saturday, a group of Mexicans gathered at a statue representing independence in Mexico City expressed their concerns about a possible wave of deportations. One schoolteacher said it would add to the “unrest” that’s already in Mexico. About 300 people protested Trump’s election as the next American president outside the U.S. Embassy near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.