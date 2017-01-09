The students include Dashiell Mortell, 19, of Bainbridge Island, who was killed in a collision on Interstate 90.

CLE ELUM, Kittitas County — Two Washington State University students were killed in vehicle crashes over the weekend as they made their way back to campus for the spring semester.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports Rachel Pomeroy, 20, died about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when traveling east on Highway 26, 16 miles west of Washtucna when her 2003 Acura collided head on with a 2016 Ford Explorer.

Nineteen-year-old Dashiell Mortell of Bainbridge Island died Saturday about 2 p.m. when the vehicle he was riding in with four other students rear-ended a car that had stopped for a collision on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

The vehicle rolled onto its side and was struck in the roof by an oncoming pickup pulling a trailer.

Both collisions remain under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.