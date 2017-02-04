The girls, ages 2 and 12, were riding in a minivan that was struck by another vehicle Friday afternoon.

Two girls were killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Lynnwood, the Washington State Patrol said.

The girls, ages 2 and 12, were riding in a minivan driven by a 43-year-old Marysville man that had slowed for traffic on northbound I-5 when it was struck by a pickup that was also heading north, the State Patrol said. The collision forced the minivan into a third vehicle.

The 12-year-old girl died at the scene and the younger girl died at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, the State Patrol said. The driver of the minivan as well as three passengers were also injured. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. south of 164th Street Southwest.