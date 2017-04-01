The early morning fire left a man and a woman dead.

Two adults died in a house fire early Saturday in Everett, police and city officials said.

Responding to a call at about 6 a.m., city firefighters found a house in the 5800 block of Wetmore Avenue engulfed.

The fire appeared to have started near the back of the home in the family room, where flames were shooting 30 to 40 feet into the air, said Meghan Pembroke, spokeswoman for the city of Everett. Crews contained the fire within 30 minutes.

On entering, firefighters found the bodies of a man and a woman, in separate bedrooms toward the front of the house. No one else was home, Pembroke said.

The fire’s cause fire is under investigation and the medical examiner has not yet indentified the people who died.

The house is a total loss. The neighboring house to the north sustained minor damage to its siding.