Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were killed, and a woman in the same vehicle was one of three people injured, the Washington State Patrol said.

WENATCHEE — Authorities say two children were killed and an adult critically injured in a multiple vehicle crash near East Wenatchee.

The Washington State Patrol said in a news release that the crash Monday morning involved a semitrailer and five other vehicles on State Route 28.

Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were killed, and a woman in the same vehicle was one of three people injured, the State Patrol said.

Authorities say the woman was driving a Honda van west when she lost control and entered the eastbound lane, where the van was hit by the semi and then a car. Other vehicles went into the ditch while trying to avoid the crash.

The State Patrol says speed was a factor. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.