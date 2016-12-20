A man who said he had fallen in the river was suffering from hypothermia and appeared confused. He told responders that another man had also fallen into the river.

SPOKANE — Spokane fire officials say one man has been hospitalized and crews are searching for another man who may also have fallen into the Spokane River.

Spokane Assistant Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says a man in his 20s called 911 Tuesday morning to report that he and a friend had fallen into the river near the Post Street Bridge.

He says the man was drenched and had obviously been in the water when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Schaeffer says the man was suffering from hypothermia and appeared confused, but told responders that another man had also fallen into the river.

Rescue crews are attempting to find that second person.