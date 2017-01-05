The recreational vehicle caught fire overnight while parked under the West Seattle Bridge overpass near Sodo.

One person was found dead in a recreational vehicle that caught fire overnight while parked under the West Seattle Bridge overpass near Sodo, Seattle Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene about 3 a.m. near the intersection of First Avenue South and South Spokane Street.

An investigation into the fire continues.

No other details were immediately available.

This report will be updated.