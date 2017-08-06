The Seattle Fire Department determined that faulty electrical equipment caused the fire.

A fire that displaced dozens from a Northgate apartment building was caused by faulty electrical equipment and left an estimated $6 million in damages, the Seattle Fire Department said Sunday.

Fire investigators have determined that the the Saturday afternoon blaze was accidental and began in a second-floor kitchen, the fire department said in a statement.

The fire occurred at Park Meridian, a three-story building at North 113th Street and Meridian Avenue North. An estimated 60 to 70 residents were displaced by the fire.

All residents managed to escape the fire. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. The fire department said estimated losses from the fire included $4 million for the structure and $2 million for the contents of the building.

The Red Cross said it was providing aid to those impacted by the fire.