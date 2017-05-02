The crash was reported at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, according to a department tweet.

Share story

By
 

A small plane has crashed in Mukilteo, police are reporting.

There are no injuries.

The crash was reported at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, according to a department tweet.

Traffic on Highway 525 is blocked.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

This post will be updated.

Seattle Times staff