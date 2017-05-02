The crash was reported at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, according to a department tweet.
A small plane has crashed in Mukilteo, police are reporting.
There are no injuries.
The crash was reported at Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest and Mukilteo Speedway, according to a department tweet.
Traffic on Highway 525 is blocked.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
This post will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.