OLYMPIA — The state Agriculture Department says it doesn’t need to spray for gypsy moths next year after a large and apparently successful eradication program last spring.

Officials said they conducted their second-largest gypsy moth eradication effort ever this past spring, and over the summer, no Asian gypsy moths and only 25 of the European variety were found in the 30,000 traps placed around the state.

Agriculture Director Derek Sandison says the eradication efforts are encouraging, but given how much damage the invasive pests can do to forests the state will once again put out 20,000 to 30,000 traps. And since other regions, including New England, have seen serious outbreaks, officials do expect to see more moths caught even if there are no breeding populations in Washington.

It’s likely that people moving to Washington from the East or Midwest will continue to introduce some of the moths to the state.