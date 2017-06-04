A new threat received by The Evergreen State College in Olympia over the weekend will cancel classes on the campus yet again on Monday, the college announced in a statement late Sunday.

Police are now investigating the “new external threat information received over the weekend,” the statement said.

All classes during the day and evening are effectively canceled under “suspended operations,” the statement said. Staff will be present to provide services and ensure safety, and law enforcement will remain active at all hours, it added.

“A determination on when to fully re-open campus will be made as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The weekend threat is the latest in a string that has led Evergreen to shut down classes several times in recent days. Classes were canceled part of Thursday and all of Friday last week. The threats came after hundreds of Evergreen students protested late last month over what some student groups and others contend are mounting racial tensions putting students of color at risk.

Last week, an anonymous caller left a message claiming he was headed to the college with a .44 Magnum “to execute as many people on the campus as I can get ahold of.”

Law enforcement later “determined that no one was actively posting a threat” in connection to that phone call, Evergreen spokesman Zach Powers later said in a statement. Powers late Sunday did not describe specifics about the latest threat.

Sandra Kaiser, vice president for college relations at Evergreen, said in the statement Sunday that while school officials “planned to be back in class on Monday, it’s important to give law enforcement an opportunity to evaluate their new information.”