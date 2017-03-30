Local NewsPhoto & Video New arrival at the zoo: Humboldt penguin Originally published March 30, 2017 at 7:40 pmUpdated March 30, 2017 at 7:43 pm Woodland Park Zoo penguin keeper Celine Pardo holds a 13-day-old Humboldt penguin chick. The chick is the 60th penguin to be born at the zoo since 2010. Humboldt penguins are native to Peru and Chile. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) Woodland Park Zoo introduces its 60th Humboldt penguin chick born at the zoo since 2010. Share story By Greg GilbertSeattle Times staff photographer More Local News stories Snohomish County fire commissioners apologize for remarks about cheap Mexican labor March 30, 2017 Congress blocks Seattle effort to help residents set up IRAs March 30, 2017 State Senate approves $1 billion for school construction, renovation March 30, 2017 Lower Columbia spring chinook fishery extended through April 10 March 30, 2017 More Photo Galleries UW campus in full bloom Coast Guard cutter named for hero from Cle Elum ‘When I’m in the ring, I feel like I’m a goddess’: A boxer defies expectations Greg Gilbert View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySnohomish County fire commissioners apologize for remarks about cheap Mexican labor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.