The Trump administration has begun breaking things, apparently on purpose. How we respond might finally lead us to change our terrible, punishing tax code.

“Move fast and break things” is apparently the motto of the Donald Trump administration. They borrowed it from the swashbuckling and disruptive world of high-tech.

Well, mission accomplished on the “breaking things” part.

Seriously, how to explain mystifying little decisions like slashing grant funding for universally loved programs such as Meals on Wheels? Other than a desire to smash things?

Virtually no one opposes feeding housebound 90-year-olds, even at taxpayer expense. Our program here in King County has a waiting list. Just the obvious public-relations hit — you’re starving granny! — is reason enough not to go down this road.

And yet the Trump budget people were arguing that, sure, Meals on Wheels may sound great. But it’s also quietly cruel to taxpayers, who have been saddled with paying for granny’s sustenance lo these many years.

Now, we all know cuts to Meals on Wheels have no chance of passing. So why put it out there? What is really going on?

Could be incompetence, but I suspect there’s more of a method to the madness. Remember: “Move fast and break things.”

They know Meals on Wheels is holy. What they’re trying to break is the general notion that there should be a federal role in the social safety net at all.

I first ran into this philosophy in the person of Ron Paul when I covered the Capitol in the 1990s and he was a little-known congressman from Texas. He alone would vote against the entire federal transportation budget, for example, with his reason being that he felt the feds had no business in transportation. He didn’t even believe in the federal interstate highway system.

He was a fringe actor then. But over time this drive to dismantle any national imperative in a range of issues, from parks to art to food security for seniors, has only grown.

I think it’s what White House adviser Steve Bannon meant when he talked about “deconstruction of the administrative state.” It sounds like he’s rescuing you from some Soviet bureaucratic hell. But in practice, how it’s going to play out is the feds are just going to send us less money for things like medical research and transit grants and Meals on Wheels.

The irony of this is: We’ll be OK. Most blue states will be fine. It’s the poorer, redder states that disproportionately rely on federal aid. In fact that was the whole point of federalizing a lot of this spending in the first place: So money from richer areas could be spread around. Reversing it will mostly hammer the red states, who voted for this, so I guess that’s on them.

What’s truly interesting, for us, is how are we going to respond? Even if Trump succeeds in cutting off grants for Meals on Wheels, I don’t see any scenario in which we allow the program to die here. So beyond fighting the cuts as inhumane and stupid, which they are, it means eventually we might have to just pay for it all ourselves.

Not just Meals on Wheels. All of it — the federal light-rail grants we might lose, the scientific research, the park-land fund. We’re going to have to confront picking up the tab.

It was ruefully fitting that at the same time King County announced a local sales-tax proposal for arts programs, Trump proposed gutting the National Endowment for the Arts. Welcome to politics 2017: He takes away, we add back.

Our challenge is we have the worst, most-regressive state taxing system in the nation. So we have limited means for fixing what Trump breaks, not without piling even bigger burdens on our working class.

Maybe all this comes to a head and sparks a discussion on real tax reform — meaning, in our state, an income or capital gains tax, along with lower property and sales taxes. Trump is sure to break a lot of things. Maybe our terrible tax code can indirectly be one of them?

P.S. “Move fast and break things” makes perfect sense where it was invented, in software development. But it’s a ruinous motto for many other jobs. Like truck driver. Or nuclear plant operator. And definitely anyone running a country.