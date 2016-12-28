Dominic Laufenberg, 21, says he’s not quite sure how the collision happened on the night of Sept. 29. But he’s grateful for this holiday season, and “Every day is a little more special.”

MOUNT VERNON — He woke up in a pool of blood, in a ditch of water in what was left of his car. Two hundred feet away were the engine and transmission, his exhaust system another 100 feet away.

That’s what happens when your car is practically T-boned by a speeding train you never saw coming.

Dominic Laufenberg somehow managed to live to tell about his tangle with 883 tons of steel on that early-fall evening south of Mount Vernon.

“Every holiday now, to spend it with my family, is a big deal,” said the 21-year-old Mount Vernon resident. “Every day is a little more special.”

There didn’t appear to be anything special about the night of Sept. 29 when Laufenberg left his father’s house, where he’d had dinner, to return to his home. What happened next as he approached the unguarded railroad crossing traveling east on Peter Johnson Road is fuzzy, because Laufenberg has no recollection of it. But this much is much clear: He was struck by an Amtrak train traveling 79 mph.

The train’s lead locomotive hit the driver’s side of the front end of Laufenberg’s 2015 Ford Mustang. The impact launched the car in the air and into the bank of a slough about 100 feet away.

Laufenberg said he woke up a few minutes later, his shirt covered in blood.

“All I knew at the time was I had been in a wreck,” he said. “I managed to crawl out of the car. My arm hurt. I could feel bones scraping against each other. I just sat there on the road, waiting for the EMTs to arrive.”

Laufenberg was taken by ambulance to Skagit Valley Hospital, where he was met in the emergency room by his father and aunt.

“I’ll never forget the looks on their faces,” he said. “It was as if they were looking at a ghost.”

The looks of disbelief no doubt reflected that Laufenberg shouldn’t have had a ghost of a chance to survive his encounter with a train. Instead, he escaped with only a broken left arm and a concussion. He underwent surgery two days later. Two 4-inch steel plates and 12 screws were placed to stabilize the arm.

The commercial plumber just recently had the cast removed, and is currently undergoing physical therapy. He says he can’t lift much weight yet with his arm, but he expects to make a full recovery.

While Laufenberg was lucky to avoid life-threatening injuries, his Mustang took a beating.

His engine and drive train were scattered down the tracks and his exhaust system flew over the train to the other side of the tracks. The front wheel on the driver’s side was cut in half. Chunks of his bumper, alternator and battery were buried in the bank by the slough next to his car.

The southbound Amtrak train with two locomotives and 12 passenger cars was carrying 90 passengers and six crew members as it barreled toward Laufenberg’s blue Mustang. According to the Skagit County sheriff’s report, the train conductor and engineer saw the car approaching the crossing. When it was apparent Laufenberg was not stopping, the conductor tried to apply the brakes, but it was too late.

The front of the locomotive and the crew ladder system sustained some damage. None of the crew and passengers was injured.

Laufenberg tested clean in standard drug and alcohol tests taken after the crash. He was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor reckless driving.

Laufenberg knows he’s fortunate to be alive.

“If the train hits me a foot farther back,” he said, “I wouldn’t be here today.”