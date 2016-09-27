A Washington motorist was pulled over for driving in the HOV lane with a yuge, shouting Donald Trump cardboard cutout as his passenger. The offense carries a $136 fine.

Washington State Patrol troopers have seen almost everything when it comes to HOV-lane violators.

Teddy bears, zombie babies and “The Most Interesting Man in the World” of Dos Equis fame have all been spotted sitting in for passengers.

“Every once in awhile, we get somebody trying to be funny,” said Trooper Rick Johnson, a Washington State Patrol spokesman.

Tuesday morning, an HOV-violator went big league.

WSP Motorcycle Trooper Greg Ulrich stopped a vehicle this morning NB 167 in Auburn for violating the HOV lane. Do you know why ? pic.twitter.com/N8IQ0jVre3 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 27, 2016

The driver affixed a cardboard Donald Trump head to his passenger-seat headrest.

A trooper stopped the motorist heading northbound on Highway 167 in Auburn.

Luckily, it’s not a yuge fine. Drivers cited for HOV violations receive $136 citations.

Chump change, really, for making the commute great again.