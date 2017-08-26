The man apparently hit a curb and was thrown into a utility pole, police said.

Steve Miletich
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A man riding a motorcycle was killed early Saturday when he apparently hit a curb, throwing him into a utility pole, Seattle police said. He died at the scene.

The crash occurred about 6:20 a.m. when the motorcycle apparently was traveling east on South Columbian Way, approaching South Alaska Street, police said.

The man was not immediately identified.

