A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision with a pickup in Stanwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcyclist, believed to be a Stanwood man in his 30s, was traveling east in the 1800 block of 268th Street Northwest when he collided with the pickup around 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old man, was not injured. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, the sheriff’s office said.