The motorcyclist, believed to be a Stanwood man in his 30s, died at the scene, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision with a pickup in Stanwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist, believed to be a Stanwood man in his 30s, was traveling east in the 1800 block of 268th Street Northwest when he collided with the pickup around 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old man, was not injured. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, the sheriff’s office said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.