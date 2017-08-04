The rider was thrown from his bike and killed after a collision with a Honda Accord.

A 44-year-old man riding a motorcycle in South Seattle died after colliding with a car early Friday, police said.

The motorcyclist was riding on First Avenue South at about 5:30 a.m. when he collided with the Honda Accord near South Fidalgo Street. The rider was thrown from his bike. The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was uninjured, and police said he showed no signs of impairment.

First Avenue South was closed in both directions as officials investigate.