The rider was thrown from his bike and killed after a collision with a Honda Accord.
A 44-year-old man riding a motorcycle in South Seattle died after colliding with a car early Friday, police said.
The motorcyclist was riding on First Avenue South at about 5:30 a.m. when he collided with the Honda Accord near South Fidalgo Street. The rider was thrown from his bike. The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was uninjured, and police said he showed no signs of impairment.
First Avenue South was closed in both directions as officials investigate.
