A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a collision with a Microsoft employee commuter shuttle in Redmond.

A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a collision with a Microsoft employee commuter shuttle in Redmond.

The Microsoft Connector bus was heading north on 188th Avenue Northeast and the motorcyclist was traveling south when the vehicles collided near the intersection of Northeast 76th Street, Redmond police said. Police responded to the crash at 3:37 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a 50-year-old Sammamish man, died at the scene. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision.

The green Connector shuttles, operated on behalf of Microsoft by MV Transportation, have ferried employees to and from the software company’s Redmond, Bellevue and Seattle facilities since 2007. Commuter routes cover some Seattle neighborhoods, as well as cities including Renton, Everett and Snoqualmie.