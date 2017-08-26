All Vashon beaches, except Quartermaster Harbor were closed after unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poison were found in samples taken from Point Vashon and Tramp Harbor.

If you’re thinking of scooping up some clams or other shellfish this weekend on a Vashon Island beach, better hold off.

The state Department of Health has closed all Vashon beaches, except Quartermaster Harbor, for recreational shellfish harvesting, Public Health — Seattle and King County announced Friday.

The beaches were closed after unsafe levels of paralytic shellfish poison were found in samples taken from Point Vashon and Tramp Harbor.

The health agency is putting up signs to alert people not to collect shellfish while the unsafe condition lasts, according to the Friday announcement.

There are some exceptions.

The closure doesn’t include crab or shrimp. Crab meat has not been observed to contain the poison. It can be found in unsafe levels in crab guts, so the agency warned in the release to clean all caught crabs thoroughly.

Commercial fishing is unaffected by the recreational closure, because commercial beaches are sampled separately.

If ingested, paralytic shellfish poison can be fatal, and it is not neutralized by cooking or freezing.

Symptoms begin within an hour of eating tainted fish and begin with numbness or tingling, followed by a headache and other problems of increasing severity. Death can happen within two to 25 hours.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms from consuming paralytic shellfish poison, which occurs naturally, should call 911 or go to an emergency room, according to a news release from the health agency.

People experiencing mild symptoms can consult the Washington Poison Center at 800-222-1222 or their health-care provider. Recreational harvesters can consult the state Department of Health’s shellfish-safety site or a biotoxin hotline at 800-562-5632 to learn how safe it is to catch and eat shellfish from any location in Puget Sound.