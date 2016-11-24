The Montlake Community Club organized the Turkey Trot to benefit the University District Food Bank.

The Montlake Community Club organized the Montlake Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving to benefit the University District Food Bank.

With about 500 runners for the adults’ 1-5K and more than 100 runners for the kids’ run, they had raised about $10,000 for the food bank by Thursday morning.

Sharsti Sandall, a Montlake Community Club board member, was the driving force behind organizing the race. “It’s really humbling to see how generous the community is,” she said.

The Montlake business community all chipped in, including Rivalry Events, which timed the 5K, and many runners donated extra on top of their registration fees.

Sandall says she is a runner herself and loves running in the arboretum, which was the inspiration for the route. She also has children at Montlake Elementary, which has a very popular running club. Many of the participants in the kids’ run are students there.