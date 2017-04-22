Cole Burbank, 16, was reported missing April 13.

Police called off the search for a missing Camas teen Friday evening after his car was found with the body of a young male inside in Chehalis.

Authorities had not yet identified the body, which was released to the Lewis County coroner for identification. The teen, 16-year-old Cole Burbank, had been reported missing April 13.

A family friend who was among the volunteers searching for Burbank located his vehicle at about 5 p.m. in a shopping-center parking lot, Camas police Officer Debra Riedl said.

Late Friday night, a message was posted on behalf of Burbank’s family on a Facebook group dedicated to finding him. The group, Cole Burbank Search Party — Volunteers Needed, had surpassed 4,600 members.

“Cole has been found and God has a new angel in his choir. We are incredibly thankful for the overwhelming support and prayers that all of the individuals in this community have shown during this difficult time. We are blessed by your prayers and find comfort in knowing so many of you cared for Cole.”

Just hours before the discovery, his parents, Michelle and Matt Burbank, held a brief news conference pleading for him to come home.

“We are praying and trusting that God has you covered. We are willing to do whatever it takes to bring you home,” Matt Burbank, 44, said.

The last confirmed sighting of Burbank was at about 7:45 a.m. April 13, according to police. He left driving his black 2010 Honda Accord. After leaving the high school, it is likely he was in the vicinity of Clark College, where he attended Running Start classes, police said.