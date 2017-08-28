The park opened to the public last week, with a Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday and a community ribbon-cutting on Friday.

When Becky Stewart and her two sons went to check out the grand opening of King Mini Golf Park in downtown Puyallup on Friday, it was to get out of the house and into the fresh air.

“It’s nice to get them out and away from video games,” said Stewart about 11-year-old Jake and 8-year-old Noah. “Video games are their thing.”

The Milton residents often drive through Puyallup, and over the past few months saw the mound of dirt outside of Skate Tiffany’s transform into a 18-hole mini golf course.

“We’ve just been waiting,” Stewart said. “It’s somewhere close that’s nice and cheap.”

The park opened to the public last week, with a Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday and a community ribbon cutting on Friday.

“We’re excited that we’re finally able to open (and) to offer another great asset to the community,” said owner Dennis King.

Complete with blue waterfalls and fountains, multicolored golf balls and clubs, some features of the park are unusual.

One of the most exciting parts? Hole No. 3 three, said Noah.

“The one where you have to actually hit it into the water,” he said.

“They really like the water one,” agreed Becky.

At hole No. 3, players try to hit a golf ball across a thin bridge to the hole on the other side. If it doesn’t make it across the bridge? It travels through a miniature waterfall.

It’s catching the eyes of children and adults alike.

“I’ve never seen a hole on a golf course where you’re supposed to hit the ball into the water,” said Rob Lewis, Columbia Bank branch manager and Puyallup Sumner Chamber board chair.

Tom Peterson, owner of Original House of Donuts, attended the ribbon cutting. An Original House of Donuts stand is stationed right outside the golf park.

“I think that Puyallup has a new family entertainment center,” Peterson said.

King said there’s more the public can expect from the park moving forward.

“We had some extra things hidden away underneath the grass that’ll be here this spring,” he hinted at the ribbon cuttings.

For now, the park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and is at 1113 N. Meridian. This Labor Day weekend, the park will host nighttime golfing.