Sketched June 4, 2017

The ballroom tables were sprinkled with glitter and decorated with posters of theater musicals and black and gold balloons. On the dance floor, elegantly dressed young men danced with women who could be their own grandmothers.

That was the scene Sunday evening at The Summit at First Hill, a retirement home where residents were celebrating a Broadway-themed “Seniors’ senior prom” night.

What I found interesting about the event when someone invited me to go make some sketches is that it’s organized by a bunch of millennials. Who said millennials are too self-centered!

This is the third year young adults from Temple De Hirsch Sinai organize the event for the residents of this retirement home — previous editions featured Hollywood and Las Vegas themes. Event leader Alyssa Bobman said young generations often lose contact with older generations and this is a way to make the relationship stronger.

And how do millennials and seniors connect with each other on prom night? They talk about dating, of course.

Bobman said they’ve been asking her for several years if she was engaged, and this time she was able to answer affirmatively. “I showed them my ring,” she told me as she held hands with her fiance, Michael Cohen.

Judging from the amount of smiles and laughter in the room, I’d say the event managed to cheer up everyone attending this unique mixer of young and young at heart.

Here are some other drawings I made on the spot with my iPad, adding color later: