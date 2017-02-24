The raw milk being recalled was sold throughout Western Washington. Retail raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington state, but the potential health risks are serious, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Cozy Vale Creamery has issued a recall of raw milk after state Department of Agriculture inspectors discovered E. coli contamination in a sample.

Cozy Vale Creamery, sometimes listed as Cozy Valley Creamery, is in Tenino, Thurston County. Products were sold throughout Western Washington in quart, half-gallon and one-gallon plastic jugs.

Affected milk has best-by dates ranging from Feb. 27 to March 4. Customers are urged not to drink the milk, and can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to a Department of Agriculture news release.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 360-481-4010 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

At this time there are no known illnesses associated with the recalled product, according to the news release.

Retail raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington state, but the potential health risks are serious, according to the news release.

Consumers should read the warning label on the retail raw milk container carefully and ask their retailer to verify the milk was produced and processed by a Department of Agriculture licensed operation.

Symptoms of E. coli infections include severe diarrhea, stomach cramps and bloody stool. They generally occur three to four days after exposure, but can take as long as nine days to appear.

Any consumers of the product who experience the symptoms listed above should contact a healthcare provider.