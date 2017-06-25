PATH, a medical nonprofit in South Lake Union, uses innovation to make the world a healthier place.

Mike Eisenstein is having fun and helping to save lives at the same time. Eisenstein is the product-development shop manager for PATH, but really he’s a guy who has managed to carry a lot of childhood wonder, caring and creativity into adulthood.

He’s got toys (tools they call them), he gets to create new devices and to take existing ones apart and re-imagine them. Every day is full of science projects.

I visited him to ask about a PATH project, but learning about him also told me a lot about the organization.

PATH, celebrating its 40th year, has 1,600 employees and operates around the world developing solutions to health problems in poor countries. The nonprofit started in Seattle in 1977 and has its headquarters in South Lake Union, nestled among other booming creative enterprises.

PATH aims to improve health around the globe through innovation, by working with partners in business, government, health care and with other nonprofits to figure out what’s needed and how to make it happen. That can include anything from advocating for more effective policies to developing new drugs.

Eisenstein creates medical devices. He’s not an engineer, though. His first job at PATH was in IT, but he doesn’t have a degree in computer science. His degrees are in anthropology and art history.

Often techniques and technologies that drive health care in wealthy countries are too expensive or impractical in poorer ones. Solutions also have to take into account cultural differences and levels of infrastructure. All of that interests Eisenstein and is fundamental to PATH’s approach to health.

The people who work in the labs and workshops have degrees in a variety of fields, but they don’t stick to the area in which they’ve been trained. They learn from each other how to do everything, and in the process, they come up with novel solutions to problems.

The project I went to learn about involves designing a low-cost infusion pump. It’s a device that delivers medicine, nutrients or other fluids to a patient through a needle, at a slow and steady pace. Every hospital around here has infusion pumps, but they cost a lot of money, and they run on electricity. You have to plug them in or connect them to batteries. And the operator needs training.

The existing equipment isn’t the solution if the goal is to treat a child who lives in a remote, poor area, or an adult in a city where electricity is unreliable and batteries hard to come by.

Dr. Karl Weyrauch, a physician in Kirkland, asked PATH if it could come up with a cheap, easy-to-use alternative with a power source that could be used anywhere.

Eisenstein told me that Weyrauch had seen children in Rwanda who were at risk of having limbs amputated, or even of dying, because of infections that could be cured with medicine administered by an infusion pump.

Another doctor was looking for a way to deliver anesthesia accurately in hospitals that can’t afford the expensive equipment most American hospitals take for granted.

The shop, after experimenting with different solutions for about two years, came up with a durable device that gets its energy from a bicycle pump and is easy to use. They call it the RELI (reusable, electricity-free, low-cost, infusion) Delivery System. It works, but they’re still tinkering, and they’ll send a team to Africa to try it there and get feedback from people who’ll actually use the device.

PATH is also doing something a little different this time. It wants to get more people involved in the work it does, so in partnership with the design-focused Autodesk Foundation, it’s asking people from anywhere in the world to submit ideas for how the final product will look and feel. It’s called the PATH Global Design Challenge.

There are no prizes, just a chance to contribute to a worthy goal. Which is how PATH operates. PATH doesn’t make money from its creations. It finds manufacturers who’ll make health devices, medicines or other products and agree to sell them for low prices in poor countries. Companies can sell the products for more in wealthier countries. (PATH runs on money from grants and donations.)

By giving stuff away rather than profiting from it, PATH is able to maintain its role as a trusted voice in matters of health and international development.

The workshop is just part of PATH’s operations, but it’s where Eisenstein fits best. “I grew up in a family of engineers,” he said, so even though a lot of time these days is management work, he still gets to put on his apron and tinker.

“It feels good to go to work somewhere where we’re trying to solve problems,” Eisenstein said. “It’s fun, exciting and rewarding.”

The combination makes for a better world.