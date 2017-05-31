There’s no need to wait until Seattle’s next boat show for a glimpse of a ginormous luxury mega-yacht.

Last week during one of my runs along Lake Union, I couldn’t resist pulling out my iPad from my backpack to make a sketch of the Mayan Queen IV. You can’t miss the huge ship if you are walking, cycling or biking on the Cheshiahud Lake Union Loop on the northwest side of the lake.

A curious passerby pulled out his smartphone to investigate the sleek vessel. It cost $140 million, he said, and it’s owned by Mexican billionaire Alberto Baillères.

According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the 305-foot ship — the second-largest luxury yacht ever to dock on Lake Union — will be here for a while before heading north.