Police say Sylvio Kasongo, 24, was the person found near a boat ramp on Oct. 5. The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Sylvio Kasongo, 24, of Edmonds, was found dead in the water, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office and Mountlake Terrace police. The cause and manner of his death are still under investigation.

Police said officers found the man’s body in the water near a boat ramp in the 23500 block of Lakeview Drive.