After an extensive search of the water on Sept. 20, police said they recovered the 28-year-old man’s body. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him.

Medical investigators have identified a 28-year-old man who drowned in Lake Washington last week.

Harbor Patrol officers responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Denny-Blaine Park around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 20, Seattle police said. After an extensive search, they recovered the man’s body from the water hours later, police said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Imants Felzenberg. His manner of death was accidental, the office said.

Later that day, in an unrelated incident, Harbor Patrol officers helped two 60-year-old men from the lake north of Leschi, police said. They had been riding a sailboat that overturned.