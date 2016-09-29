After an extensive search of the water on Sept. 20, police said they recovered the 28-year-old man’s body. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him.
Medical investigators have identified a 28-year-old man who drowned in Lake Washington last week.
Harbor Patrol officers responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Denny-Blaine Park around 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 20, Seattle police said. After an extensive search, they recovered the man’s body from the water hours later, police said.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Imants Felzenberg. His manner of death was accidental, the office said.
Later that day, in an unrelated incident, Harbor Patrol officers helped two 60-year-old men from the lake north of Leschi, police said. They had been riding a sailboat that overturned.
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.