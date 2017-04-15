The complaint, which includes the Seattle police, accuses authorities in both states of fabricating evidence and conspiring to frame Jack McCullough in the death of Maria Ridulph of Illinois.

The complaint accuses authorities in both states of fabricating evidence and conspiring to frame Jack McCullough in the death of Maria Ridulph of Illinois.

The lawsuit comes days after an Illinois judge granted the 77-year-old a certificate of innocence. McCullough, who lived in Illinois during the disappearance, was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison.

A prosecutor concluded evidence backed McCullough’s alibi that he had been 40 miles away when the girl disappeared nearly 60 years ago. A judge agreed, ordering McCullough’s release in April 2016 after he had served four years of a life sentence.

The girl and a friend were playing in the snow outside of her home on Dec. 3, 1957, when a young man approached and offered them piggyback rides. The friend dashed home to grab mittens, returning to find the girl and the man gone. The decomposed body of the 7-year-old was found months later in a forest.

McCullough was cleared as a suspect in the 1950s. He became a target of investigators years later after one of his half-sisters told authorities their mother said on her deathbed that she believed her son may have killed the child.

A report from DeKalb County State’s Attorney Richard Schmack described the investigation and trial of McCullough as deeply flawed, zeroing in on what he described as investigators’ erroneous statements to a grand jury that altered the known timeline of events to render McCullough’s alibi moot.

When McCullough arrived in prison, several inmates vowed to kill him to avenge the child’s death. His cellmate tried to make good on the threats by plunging a shank into his face, eventually dislodging his eye.

Seattle police arrested McCullough in 2011, in what Illinois police hailed as a major break in a decades-old cold case.

He is a longtime Washington state resident who served as a police officer in Lacey, Thurston County, and Milton, Pierce County, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest he was working as the night watchman at The Four Freedoms House of Seattle, a 300-unit retirement home in North Seattle, where he lived with his wife.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reported Saturday that the lawsuit names 15 defendants, including Illinois State Police and Seattle police. The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages.

Kimberly Mills, spokeswoman for the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, said she did not know if the city had yet been served with the lawsuit.