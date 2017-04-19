The 46-year-old Kent man said he had hoped for privacy, but wants to publicly tell his story: “Once people hear me talk, they’ll be able to feel my spirit, and they’ll have no doubts that what I’m saying is true.”

The 46-year-old Kent man who has accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him some three decades ago, as part of a lawsuit filed this month, has decided to reveal his name: Delvonn Heckard.

In a letter sent late Tuesday to Murray’s attorney, Heckard’s lawyer Lincoln Beauregard states that he and his client decided to go public with the name so that Murray can no longer claim publicly that he doesn’t know who “D.H.” is. Heckard initially filed the legal complaint against Murray only under his initials.

“We have been sitting back mystified that Mayor Murray opted to hold press conferences, sit for television interviews and have his genitals examined while denying any knowledge as to our client without bothering to inquire his identity,” Beauregard’s letter to Murray’s Seattle attorney, Robert Sulkin, states.

The letter goes on to reveal Heckard’s identity and states that he “doubts Mr. Murray ever knew his last name. However, Mr. Heckard does expect Mr. Murray to recall ‘Delvon’ (sic) from the Capitol Hill days.”

The mayor, who has said he doesn’t know who D.H. is, has categorically denied allegations raised in the lawsuit. Heckard claims Murray repeatedly raped him as a teenager by paying him for sex when he was a crack addict living on the streets of Seattle in the late 1980s. Heckard claims the abuse started when he was 15 years old.

Heckard said in a phone interview early Wednesday that he’s at peace with finally revealing his identity.

“It’s not a big secret,” he said. “I have nothing to hide, and I didn’t do anything wrong anyway.”

Benton Strong, the mayor’s spokesman, said just after midnight Tuesday there would be no comment overnight.

Heckard said in the interview that he had hoped for privacy, but wants to publicly tell his story.

“Once people hear me talk, they’ll be able to feel my spirit, and they’ll have no doubts that what I’m saying is true,” he said. “I mean, you know when someone is bullshittin’ you, right? Well I ain’t bullshittin’ nobody.”

“For me, really the next thing is I want to see him face to face,” he said of Murray. “I want to see his reaction. He can only deny it for so long. He can’t just keep on lying forever.”

Murray also has denied allegations from two other men who told The Seattle Times that Murray sexually abused themwhen they were teenagers in Portland during the early 1980s. Jeff Simpson, Murray’s former foster son, says Murray began sexually abusing him as a 13-year-old and later paid him to perform sexual acts. Lloyd Anderson said Murray paid him for sex on several occasions as a teenager.

All three of Murray’s accusers have publicly acknowledged serious criminal records, but say they are telling the truth.

The mayor — who has championed gay rights over his career in the Legislature and now as mayor — has claimed the accusations against him are false and part of an anti-gay political conspiracy against him. Murray so far has not agreed to interview requests made by The Times.

Late Tuesday, Heckard’s lawyers filed an amended complaint in court, revealing their client’s identity and disputing the mayor’s rebuttal about political motivations.

The revised lawsuit says Heckard is an “openly gay man with no real political inclinations.”

It also states that Heckard initially took his case to Des Moines attorney Lawand Anderson and visited with other lawyers before retaining the Connelly Law Offices. Murray and his supporters have claimed the firm may have political biases against him because the firm’s co-founder, Jack Connelly, has taken stances against gay- and transgender-rights issues.

“D.H. is not a pawn in any conspiracy, as alleged by Mr. Murray and his hit team,” the revised complaint states. “However, D.H’s claims are politically motivated in that he does not think a man who abuses children, and then lies about it in office, should be in high office without the public being afforded full information.”

The amended complaint, filed in King County Superior Court, also acknowledges Heckard learned through reporting by The Times “of the existence of Jeff Simpson and Lloyd Anderson.”

Beauregard said late Tuesday that Heckard “felt inspired” by Simpson’s and Anderson’s “willingness to step forward.”

“He also feels it is the right thing to do to proceed with his real name since Mr. Simpson and Mr. Anderson have been willing as well,” he said.