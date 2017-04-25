Local NewsPhoto & Video Massive storm clouds shadow Seattle Originally published April 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm Updated April 25, 2017 at 7:35 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries April showers don’t dampen Japanese Garden visit Seattle Pinball Museum’s star player has it all under control Fundraising event lets winners walk Space Needle ‘halo’ It looked like it was shaping up to be a stormy commute Tuesday on Elliott Bay. Share story By Seattle Times staff The Seattle Times Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryComing out of retirement to fight Trump on monuments
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.