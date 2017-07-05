Firefighting efforts shut down a portion of Highway 12 until about 7 a.m. Wednesday, when the roadway reopened

OAKVILLE, Grays Harbor County — At least two buildings were destroyed and a state highway was closed for hours by a massive fire overnight in a Grays Harbor County town.

KOMO-TV reports that fire crews responded to the blaze in the town of Oakville just before midnight Tuesday.

Firefighting efforts shut down a portion of Highway 12 streets until about 7 a.m. Wednesday, when the roadway reopened.

The roaring flames destroyed a hardware store, a liquor store and possibly a home next door, according to witnesses.

There was no official word on the cause of the blaze, nor was there any immediate word on possible injuries.

Crews are continuing to fight the still-smoldering blaze.