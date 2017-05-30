Vili Fualaau, 33, filed for legal separation from Mary Kay Letourneau, 55, earlier this month, according to court documents. The couple have been married since 2005.

Fualaau, 33, filed for the legal separation from Letourneau, 55, earlier this month, according to King County Superior Court documents. The couple have been married since 2005.

Their separation was first reported Tuesday afternoon by TMZ.

The two met when he was in the second grade and she was a teacher at Shorewood Elementary School in Burien. Their relationship became sexual when he was 12 and she was 34 and a married mother of four. She was arrested in 1997 after she became pregnant with his child, and was convicted of second-degree child rape. She was paroled after six months but was again caught having sex with Fualaau, a violation of her parole conditions.

She gave birth to the couple’s second child in prison while serving the remainder of her 7½-year sentence. She was released in 2004 and the couple married in a ceremony in Woodinville the next year.

Their relationship sparked national attention and was chronicled in the Lifetime movie “Mary Kay Letourneau: All American Girl.” The two, with their two daughters, were interviewed by Barbara Walters in 2015.

The couple and their two daughters have remained in the region, with their last address listed in Des Moines. Starting in 2009, the two hosted “Hot for Teacher” nights at a Seattle nightclub.