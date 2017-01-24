The company’s product suffered water and smoke damage, an employee said.

Greenside Recreational, a retail marijuana shop on Lake City Way, was severely damaged in an overnight fire, an employee said.

The fire was reported about 1 a.m. in the 9800 block of Lake City Way Northeast, according to Seattle emergency services.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted about 2:30 a.m. that the fire was under control and no injuries were reported.

Greenside employee Brandon Martin said much of the product in stock at the store was damaged by smoke and water. The fire appears to have started in the building’s basement, Martin added.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.