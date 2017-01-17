Many people ventured out onto Green Lake's ice over the weekend. That's not the safest idea, history shows.

At least until someone pushed a dumpster out onto its frozen surface, Green Lake glistened beautifully. A long stretch of bitter cold made for a rare, Instagram-ready sight, and plenty of temptation, too.

Despite warnings, many people ventured onto the ice.

#walkingonwater A photo posted by Micheala Keehn (@michealarosie) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:25pm PST

That's a dumpster on the ice in the middle of #GreenLake. A photo posted by Ryan Castle (@ryandic) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:24am PST

But those daring enough to step out on the surface might have been pushing their luck. KIRO-7 measured the ice and found it was less than 3 inches thick.

When it comes to ice, trust the Minnesotans. They know a thing or two about cold weather, you know.

Their state’s Department of Natural Resources advises people to wait until new, clear ice reaches four inches before venturing out on foot, and even then there are no guarantees of its safety.

Just another tale in the epic saga of Archie, adventure puppy extraordinaire. This time it was "ice skating" across Green Lake. A photo posted by Tera Shimada (@who_is_tera) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

Green Lake historically has been an icy tease, and it’s been the site of several cold-weather rescues (some cuter than others).

In 1909, a 16-year-old boy rescued three skaters from drowning by throwing planks to two of them and rowing a boat out to the other, the Seattle Times reported.

In 1957, a dog named Toby tried to play fetch when stones were thrown onto Green Lake’s ice. A man found a row boat and saved the shivering pup, who spent 15 minutes doggy-paddling in the frigid water.

In 1973, a pair of ducks ignored a “danger” sign and their “bottoms froze to the ice, though they flapped their wings frantically.” Firefighters gathered up the frozen fowl as a police officer “turned on his Patrol Car loudspeaker and quacked consolingly into the microphone,” the Times reported.

On New Year’s Day in 1979, police officers sounded loudspeaker warnings to people walking out on the lake. The next day, police fished a 21-year-old man out of Green Lake after he fell through the ice about 100 yards from shore.