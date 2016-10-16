Community dinners, cooked from scratch and open to the public, aim to bring people together to cook and share their meals.

Participants in Seattle Tilth’s Community Kitchens Northwest program came together to cook at the Rainier Beach Community Center on Sunday.

The community dinners, cooked from scratch, are open to the public with a suggested donation (or dishwashing) and are usually held on the third Sunday of each month. The program aims to bring people together to cook and share their meals.

The Community Kitchens Northwest program also hosts after-school cooking clubs at Interagency Academy, Rainier Beach and Cleveland High Schools, a senior meal program and training for school and child care cooks.

Upcoming dinners at Rainier Beach Community Center are scheduled for Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

For more information: http://www.seattletilth.org/communitykitchensnw_/home/