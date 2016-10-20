The man has yet to be identified.

OLYMPIA — Authorities say a man’s body has been found in a state forest near Olympia.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the body of a young man was found Thursday afternoon in the brush in Capitol State Forest.

The man, who authorities say had multiple gunshot wounds, has not yet been identified.

Authorities are investigating.

The Associated Press