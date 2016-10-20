The man has yet to be identified.
OLYMPIA — Authorities say a man’s body has been found in a state forest near Olympia.
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the body of a young man was found Thursday afternoon in the brush in Capitol State Forest.
The man, who authorities say had multiple gunshot wounds, has not yet been identified.
Authorities are investigating.
