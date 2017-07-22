Renton Police Commander David Leibman told KING 5 that just after 8:30 a.m. authorities got a call reporting sounds of a crash.
A 9-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were killed when their car went over an embankment in Renton early Saturday morning, KING 5 reported.
The crash occurred in the 3000 block of Royal Hills Drive Southeast.
Renton Police Commander David Leibman told KING that just after 8:30 a.m. authorities received a call reporting sounds of a crash.
Crews found the bodies of the man and girl inside the car, according to KING 5.
The crash is under investigation. KOMO reported that crews were working to stabilize the scene, with the crumpled car at the bottom of the embankment.