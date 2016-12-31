Seattle police described the victim’s wound as non-life-threatening after the New Year’s Eve incident at Third and Pine.

Seattle Times staff

A man was shot in the arm Saturday about 10 p.m. in the troubled downtown area at Third Avenue and Pine Street, Seattle police said.

The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officers said. A suspect was reported in custody and a gun was recovered. There were no further details.

