Local News Man wounded, suspect held in downtown shooting Originally published December 31, 2016 at 10:39 pm Updated December 31, 2016 at 10:40 pm Seattle police described the victim’s wound as non-life-threatening after the New Year’s Eve incident at Third and Pine. Share story Seattle Times staff A man was shot in the arm Saturday about 10 p.m. in the troubled downtown area at Third Avenue and Pine Street, Seattle police said. The man suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officers said. A suspect was reported in custody and a gun was recovered. There were no further details. Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryNew Year’s attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.