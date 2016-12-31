The shooting may have stemmed from a dispute over stolen items.

A 21-year-old man was shot Saturday morning at a Federal Way apartment complex.

The victim, who has life-threatening injuries, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Federal Way police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock

Officers were dispatched to the shooting in the 32100 block of 46th Place SW around 3:30 a.m.

The victim, who was attending a gathering there, was shot following a confrontation over possible stolen property, Schrock said.