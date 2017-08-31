The driver cooperated with the State Patrol and was not believed to be impaired.

A man was fatally struck by a car late Wednesday while filling the gas tank of a vehicle that had stalled on Interstate 5 in Tacoma.

Kenneth Oatts, 43, was standing outside the car in the southbound lane near the Tacoma Dome when another vehicle hit him about 10 p.m.

“Apparently another vehicle in front of that car had swerved so the driver that hit him didn’t have much time,” Trooper Brooke Bova said.

No one else in Oatts’ car was injured.